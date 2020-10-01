coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Long lines outside Lakewood testing site amid increase in cases

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Long lines formed outside a health resource center in a New Jersey township Thursday where officials tried to get a handle on the state's first major regional hotspot since its outbreak began to decline.

Newscopter Seven captured many people standing in line outside a COVID-19 testing tent in Lakewood.

The state recently reported that 26% of all new coronavirus cases were coming from Ocean County.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the recent flareups in Lakewood are troubling.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ocean County had recorded 13,665 positive cases of COVID-19 and 984 confirmed deaths.

The state's rate of transmission stood at 1.16.

