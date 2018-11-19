Looking for a new workout spot? Avea Pilates now open in Greenwich Village

A new Pilates spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Avea Pilates West Village, the new addition is located at 3 W. 13th St., Floor 2, in Greenwich Village.
This is Avea Pilate's second location, behind its East Village studio. According to its website, Avea Pilates "combines the form and benefits of classical Pilates with the intensity of contemporary Pilates." Each class -- using Pilates reformer machines -- is adjusted to cater to participants' individual "needs and desires." In addition to group classes, students can take individual and duet sessions.
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is already starting to make a good impression.
Rossanna F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 11, wrote, "I absolutely loved this studio. Gorgeous, bright, clean and stunning! They have the latest and greatest reformers, tons of other Pilates equipment, and our instructor, Hannah, was just phenomenal, teaching to each person according to their level, correcting and modifying as needed."
Yelper Kimberly O. added, "I walk in tired and leave feeling revitalized and energized for the day ahead. I started this journey with achy joints, and this studio has provided me the ability to repair and rebuild what was keeping me in pain."
Head on over to check it out: Avea Pilates West Village is open from 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
