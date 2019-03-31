Looking to sweat? 3 new NYC fitness studios have you covered

Chop & Chops MMA
127 Tompkins Ave., Bedford
Photo: jaime p./Yelp
Chop & Chops MMA is a mixed martial arts and Brazilian jiujitsu training studio.
The gym offers three types of classes. The Striking class incorporates boxing, kickboxing and muay thai. The Brazilian jiujitsu class offers self defense techniques, and there's a class teaching the basics of MMA, from wrestling to striking.
Chop & Chops MMA's current Yelp rating of five stars out of nine reviews indicates positive attention from students.
Yelper Julian P., who reviewed Chop & Chops MMA on Jan. 15, wrote, "Great, affordable school with many pricing options. While your average MMA school will teach you the typical 1-2-3 kick combo, the instructors really emphasize movement and angles, which is something I haven't seen taught at martial arts schools."
Sechel M. noted, "The atmosphere is fun and welcoming, and you'll find people with varying degrees of experience on the mats. You can see the mats and walls being sanitized daily, and there's a shower available. I definitely recommend this place."
Chop & Chops MMA is open from 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.
Planet Fitness
1601 Kings Highway, Sheepshead Bay
Photo: chloe l./Yelp
Planet Fitness, a chain with gyms across the country, has opened a new location in Sheepshead Bay. The company aims to offer a no judgment zone at low prices. Basic membership fees start at $10 a month.
Planet Fitness' current Yelp rating of three stars out of seven reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Konstantin K., who reviewed the new Planet Fitness location on March 2, wrote, "Good location, good selection of machines and free weights. Usually clean. Limited space. Gets very crowded during evening hours, between 5-10 p.m., but that's expected."
Chloe L. noted, "This is a brand new Planet Fitness location on King's Highway. Their memberships fees are very affordable, all equipment is brand new. All cardio machines have their individual TVs with 20 channels. Their lockers on the third floor are clean. They also have free services like a massage chair, hydro massage chair and tanning that is included in the black card membership!"
Planet Fitness - Brooklyn is open from midnight-10 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
Avea Pilates
3 W. 13th St., Floor 2, Greenwich Village
Photo: avea pilates west village/Yelp
Lastly, the East Village's Avea Pilates has opened a new location in Greenwich Village.
The new location offers reformer and tower classes that range from 45-55 minutes and incorporate classic Pilates moves.
Yelp users are excited about Avea Pilates West Village, which currently holds five stars out of seven reviews on the site.
Yelper Jennifer H., who was one of the first users to visit the new Avea Pilates on Dec. 17, wrote, "I started going to this studio in November, and I loved it! All of the instructors are amazing and are true professionals. They really push me to strengthen muscles I never even knew I had!"
Rossanna F. noted, "I absolutely loved this studio. Gorgeous, bright, clean, stunning! They have the latest and greatest reformers, tons of other Pilates equipment. And our instructor, Hannah, was just phenomenal, teaching to each one according to their level, correcting and modifying as needed."
Avea Pilates West Village is open from 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
