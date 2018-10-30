GLAM LAB

Makeup artist teaches women battling breast cancer how to feel beautiful

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Glam Lab sits down with two women battling breast cancer and one selfless makeup artist.

Johanna Trupp, Emily Sowa and Josh Hartmann
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
What if one day, you woke up and your face looked completely different? Your eye lashes gone, your eye brows barely visible?

For so many women, that is the harsh reality of battling Breast Cancer. When chemotherapy takes away their hair, it's not just what's on their head. They are also losing the hair on their face.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Glam Lab sits down with two extremely brave women battling breast cancer, and one amazing makeup artist.

Mimi Stein, has underdone her breast surgery and is about to start chemo therapy. Wendy Zeichner, has gone through chemo and is now about to start her radiation.

Both women admitted, when they accepted they would be losing their hair, they didn't think about their facial hair right away. That's where makeup artist, Elena Miglino comes in.

Elena's long and successful career has given her the chance to work with high profile clients around the globe.

However, some of her most proud moments in the industry started in a MAC store. She had the chance to help women battling breast cancer.

Elena would take the time to sit and teach women how to fill in their eyebrows and put on fake lashes. She wasn't just teaching them makeup tips, she was helping them regain the part of their identity that was taken during chemotherapy.

In this episode of Glam Lab, Elena gives Wendy and Mimi the tools to look and feel their very best every day.

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
