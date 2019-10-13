Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk held in Newark

NEW YORK (WABC) -- People gathered in Newark Sunday to take part in one of the 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' walks, in partnership with the American Cancer Society.
It is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the country.
There are over 300 walks around the country that help raise money for research, and honor those who have battled the disease.
Participants raise funds that enable the American Cancer Society to fund innovative research; provide free, information and support to anyone touched by breast cancer; and help people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it's most treatable.
