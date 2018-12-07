HEALTH & FITNESS

Man coughs up blood clot in perfect shape of bronchial tree

EMBED </>More Videos

Doctors at UC San Francisco Medical Center see a lot of things, but even they were stunned by this. (University of California, San Francisco)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Doctors at UC San Francisco Medical Center see a lot of things, but even they were stunned by this.

They were treating a 36-year-old man with end-stage heart failure when he began coughing so violently, that he coughed up a 6-inch-wide blood clot from his lungs in the near-perfect shape of his right bronchial tree.

The bright mass that looks like coral is a blood clot.

The doctors were shocked, calling what happened extremely rare.

Despite doctors' best efforts, the man passed away a few days later.

This undated image provided by University of California, San Francisco shows a blood clot in the shape of a bronchial tree.


The information in this article was provided by the New England Journal of Medicine.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmedicalmedical researchhospital
HEALTH & FITNESS
Bay Ridge gets a new nail salon: Le Charme Nail Spa
Ice Facials: What to know before you go
Soldier with cancer says medical mistake will cost his life
Leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding perfect donor match
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Suspect arrested after man beaten into coma in Bronx
High school student shot on Long Island; 4 in custody
Judge: Cardi B cannot contact victims of strip club fight
Police: Man scams approx. $90,000 from elderly LI residents
Killer sentenced to 58 years for murder of NJ cab driver
Cops: Crash into home leads to discovery of marijuana growhouse
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Sheriff's sergeant was killed by friendly fire
Police: Stepdad dies after kicked in stomach by 11-year-old
Show More
2 NJ girls report attempted luring by men in minivan
Video: Irate man unleashes violent attack on MTA bus
Remembering the LIRR massacre on its 25th anniversary
10-year-old dog lost by groomer found injured in ditch
Parents charged with 10-month-old girl's drug overdose death
More News