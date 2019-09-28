Health & Fitness

Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at North Carolina coast: Friends

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- A man is dead after contracting a harmful bacteria from eating oysters on the North Carolina coast, according to family friends.

They say David Argay contracted vibrio in Wilmington, but died Thursday at the hospital.

Argay is from Cary, North Carolina.

Vibrio is a bacteria that lives in saltwater. There are 200 recognized species of marine vibrios but only a few can cause significant problems.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, vibrio infections are associated with eating raw or under-cooked shellfish such as oysters, clams, shrimp and scallops.

The health department did not release details about when exactly Argay ate the oysters or which restaurant served them to him.

Health officials said these types of infections can be prevented by thoroughly cooking seafood or shellfish especially oysters and not exposing open wounds to seawater.

Most infections occur from May through October when water temperatures are warmer.

The CDC reports vibrio causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths a year in the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorth carolinahealthcheckhealthfoodseafoodu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC school employee accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl
NYPD officer accused of fondling 12-year-old girl
Texas county's first Sikh deputy slain in shooting
Teens face gang assault charges in 16-year-old's stabbing death
Funeral to be held for teen fatally stabbed at Long Island strip mall
Queen, Alicia Keys to kick off Global Citizen Festival in NYC
AccuWeather: Bonus beach day Saturday
Show More
Police: 5 people injured in 2 separate shootings across New York City
Police car hits NYC skateboarder, causing serious injuries
Teenager's support dog brutally attacked, killed by Rottweiler
NYPD car rushing to call strikes pedestrian, Jeep on Staten Island
Ocasio-Cortez calls for government bailout to help struggling NYC cab drivers
More TOP STORIES News