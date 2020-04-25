coronavirus new york city

Man proposes to doctor girlfriend on NYC fire escape

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 7 p.m. clap has become a sacred ritual in New York City - and at a time when we all need some good news, Thursday night's clap was especially sweet.

A whole block cheered as Aaron Lesser got down on one knee and proposed to the love of his life.

When Lesser saw things were getting bad with coronavirus, he flew to New York City to quarantine with his girlfriend, Talia Stark, who is a doctor at Mt. Sinai hospital.

The moment was captured by their photographer on the street, and a neighbor shot a video as the entire street cheered on the couple.

"I've been in love with Talia for quite some time now, but after seeing how heroically she stepped up to the plate to work far above and beyond what she ever could have imagined signing up for (both emotionally and physically) I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her," said Lesser.

