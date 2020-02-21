Health & Fitness

Man with leukemia finally meets stranger from New Jersey who donated bone marrow

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man fighting leukemia finally met the stranger from New Jersey who donated bone marrow to help save his life.

The two men had the chance to meet for the first time at a bone marrow gala on Thursday night.

Bone marrow recipient Scott Novorr said he owes his life to Binyomin Gewirez.

"I wouldn't be here, we had run out of treatment options," Novorr said. "Life expectancy for this type of leukemia is not long. It's two, three, four years at best."

Novorr and Gewirez, who is from Lakewood, New Jersey, had never met, never spoke and lived 1,000 miles apart.

Novorr was diagnosed in 2014. By 2018 he desperately needed a bone marrow transplant.
Finding a match took months, but it felt like years.

"Literally like finding a needle in a haystack," Novorr said. "I for some reason have a rare strand in my DNA so it was extremely difficult to find someone that was enough of a match."

Gewirez was only one out of three people in the entire world who was a close enough match.

His brother was also one of those three.

"Even though we never met, I feel connected, genetically obviously we are connected," Gewirez said.
When the two met at the Gift of Life Marrow Registry's Celebrating Life event in Midtown, they were finally able to embrace in person.

"It's a privilege for me to be able to have the chance to save a life," Gewirez said.

Between them, they have 10 children. But now they are a family of 14.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citylakewoodreuniongood newsbone marrow
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritans rescue man from subway tracks in NYC
Bodycam footage released in deadly shootout at Jersey City market
Man charged in fatal library stabbing accused of attempted rape
Snowless in New York City
Outgoing transit president Andy Byford says he's staying in NYC
Police: Man impersonating detective scams woman out of $3,300
Residents struggle to escape fire at multi-family home in NJ
Show More
3 injured when school bus, vehicles crash in New Jersey
Human bones found during excavation project on NJ front yard
Kyrie Irving to have season-ending shoulder surgery; Nets 'looking at big picture'
54-year-old man shoved onto subway tracks in NYC
VIDEO: Huge fire burns near highway after truck hauling fuel rolls over
More TOP STORIES News