Reopening New Jersey: Manasquan pauses summer camp program after workers test positive for COVID-19

The borough of Manasquan says several of its Beach and Recreation Department employees tested positive and are awaiting more test results.
The youth summer activities, which include junior lifeguard training, are all on hold after the recreation counselor and other staffers came down with the novel coronavirus.
Twelve-year-old John La Terra took part in the lifeguard camp, and his family left the shore and returned to Bergen County after John got sick and came down with a fever.
Now, his whole family is quarantined as they await the results of their COVID-19 tests.
Councilman Mike Mangan posted the decision in a YouTube video, as many parents involve their children in the town's summer program.
During the one-week pause, other staffers are being tested for the virus, which has seen an uptick this summer in several states.
New Jersey health officials are closely monitoring the pandemic, requiring visitors to self quarantine if they come from states that are in COVID-19 crisis.
Manasquan will still move forward with its planned in person graduations tonight even thought a few graduating seniors have tested positive for the virus.
They have been told not to come and to self quarantine as well.
Mangan says the town is taking this seriously and that it has not gotten to the point that Manasquan needs to shut down the summer youth sessions entirely.
