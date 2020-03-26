u.s. & world

Nelson Mandela's 2003 hand-washing PSA serves as good reminder today

A 2003 video of Nelson Mandela teaching a child how to properly wash his hands serves as a good reminder in a world crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The public service announcement, which was resurfaced this week by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, shows the late activist and former South African president using soap and water while instructing the boy to wash and rinse thoroughly.

"While we continue to deliver safe water and sanitation to all our people, only you can protect yourself through good hygiene," the PSA's narrator says.

"Everybody should practice good hygiene," Mandela continues.

Health officials say regular and thorough hand washing is one of the best ways to reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends thorough and frequent handwashing as a way to protect oneself from a COVID-19 infection.

Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, the CDC advises.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnelson mandelasouth africacoronavirusu.s. & worldhygiene
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
Woman asks apartment to sing for quarantined fiancé's birthday
Worldwide coronavirus cases reach half-million
86-year-old woman beats COVID-19 after weeks in hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
100 die in New York state in one day
An 'apocalyptic' surge in deaths at Elmhurst Hospital
86-year-old woman beats COVID-19 after weeks in hospital
NJ reports more than 6,800 COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths
NYC nurse among 280 dead from coronavirus
4 NYC streets closed to traffic, open for social distancing space
Staten Island dealership offers loaner cars to first responders
Show More
Stocks rise sharply on Wall Street, heading for 3-day rally
NY's jobless claims reach historic level
Scientists working to reduce coronavirus side effects
Woman allegedly tried to contaminate food
Coronavirus dilemma for LI residents recovering from Sandy
More TOP STORIES News