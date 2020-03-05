Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world

Coronavirus

Around the world, people are preparing for months of potential disruptions as the new coronavirus continues spreading and upending daily life. The World Health Organization said March 5 that there are about 17 times as many new cases outside China as in it, with widening outbreaks in South Korea, Italy and Iran accounting for the majority of fresh infections.

The World Health Organization's director-general appealed to world governments to take decisive steps and not to stop efforts to contain the virus, saying, "Your actions now will determine the course of the outbreak in your country."

Here's a look at confirmed cases and deaths to show how the virus has spread around the world.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
