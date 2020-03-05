Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US

Across the United States, people are preparing for months of potential disruptions as the new coronavirus continues spreading to more communities.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic and U.S. and state officials across the country are taking actions to limit large gatherings of people, impose travel restrictions and ask Americans to make other adjustments to their daily lives and habits.

Here's a look at the most recently available count of confirmed cases and deaths to show how the virus has spread in states and counties across the country.



Click here for the latest local, national and international coronavirus coverage



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS
Broadway goes dark due to coronavirus
Coronavirus Update: Cuomo halts large gatherings, shutters Broadway
New Jersey governor recommends cancelling all large gatherings
Yonkers schools closed after 6 positive COVID-19 tests in city
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Update: Cuomo halts large gatherings, shutters Broadway
New Jersey governor recommends cancelling all large gatherings
Broadway goes dark due to coronavirus
Video: Coronavirus tensions erupt among shoppers at Brooklyn Costco
40 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nassau County
COVID-19: 2nd Jazz player tests positive, Gobert's actions eyed
4th case of coronavirus confirmed in Connecticut
Show More
Coronavirus cases in Westchester rise; New Rochelle containment zone begins
JetBlue passenger from NYC landed in Palm Beach with coronavirus
Dow plummets again as sell-off over the coronavirus deepens
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson in hospital with COVID-19
NHL suspends season due to rapid spread of coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News