Mask-wearing update in CT: What to know

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- The CDC announced new mask guidance Thursday that allows for fully vaccinated individual to safely discard their masks in most cases, but it leaves it up to states, cities, and businesses to dictate their own rules.

Already, Connecticut is taking steps to match the CDC's new guidance -- which still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters -- but it is expected to help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues.

Densely populated states have other issues, but for those like Connecticut, with its high vaccination rate and relatively few urban areas, lifting mask requirements for fully vaccinated is an easier decision.

After the CDC announcement, Governor Ned Lamont said people who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear masks indoors starting May 19.

"Indoor masking will still be required for the unvaccinated for a little bit longer," he said. "I think that's the right thing to do. A lot of our stores, restaurants, said it gives their customers comfort, makes it a little easier for us to be clear. Unvaccinated people indoors still must wear the masks."

Businesses can still require masks if they want.

"I think every store, business, restaurant may have their own rules that way," he said. "At this point, I think people are going to self attest. I hope we can count on them to do the right thing."

Outdoor masking is no longer required for anyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated.

"Unless you are in a very tight area, one of those particularly large events, where I would still recommend it, especially to those who are unvaccinated," Lamont said.

Asked about schools, Lamont said masks should continue to be worn during in person learning until more students are vaccinated.

