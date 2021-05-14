Mask-wearing update in NY: What to know

So far, New York does not appear to be in a rush to make any changes in mask-wearing policies.
The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters, but it is expected to help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues.
It's more complicated in a place like New York, where a mix of urban and rural, and high and low vaccination rates, is being taken into consideration.
Governor Andrew Cuomo says he is reviewing the guidance, and no announcement has been made yet whether any statewide mask restrictions will be altered.
"In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening," he said. "We have received the newly revised guidance from the CDC regarding mask wearing and social distancing for those with vaccinations and are reviewing them in consultation with (state Health Commissioner) Dr. Howard Zucker and our partners and health experts in surrounding states."
In a densely populated metropolis like New York City, officials have previously recommended continued outdoor mask wearing -- despite New York state not requiring outdoor mask wearing except in specific circumstances.
"This is a monumental day in the fight against COVID," Mayor Bill de Blasio said after the CDC announcement. "We are reviewing the guidance because masks will still be important for schools, public transportation, healthcare and congregate settings, and more. But the message is clear: vaccinations are the way to bring our city, our lives, back. Get vaccinated. It's safe, effective and millions of your neighbors have been vaccinated already. We have come so far -- now we will reach the finish line together."
