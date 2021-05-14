Mask-wearing update in NJ: What to know

Coronavirus

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The CDC announced new mask guidance Thursday that allows for fully vaccinated individual to safely discard their masks in most cases, but it leaves it up to states, cities, and businesses to dictate their own rules.

So far, New Jersey does not appear to be in a rush to make any changes in mask-wearing policies.

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters, but it is expected to help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues.

It is more complicated states like New Jersey, however, where a mix of urban and rural, and high and low vaccination rates, is being taken into consideration.

Governor Phil Murphy said he is taking a wait-and-see approach, and at present, officials want everyone in New Jersey to continue wearing masks indoors.

"For the time being, we are asking folks, if you are indoors, in a public or business setting, we want you to wear a mask," Murphy said.

One reason for that is a low vaccination rate in minority communities. Officials say African Americans make up 14% of the population, but just 7% of shots have been administered in that community.

In Newark, just 31% of the population is fully vaccinated. Compare that to more affluent parts of the state, like Paramus, where 71% of the population has received both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the Johnson & Johnson single shot.

Health officials have also raised concerns about lifting indoor mask requirements without proof of vaccination.

In a matter of weeks, Murphy said masks will no longer have to be worn inside.

"But we are not there yet," he said.

Murphy said masks are no longer necessary outside, and indoor personal activities can also be mask-free.

"If you are in a business or public setting, we are not there yet," he said. "We are frankly not there yet."

Murphy added that he is not trying to win a popularity contest, he is trying to save lives. Still, the new guidelines represent a light at the end of the tunnel, many experts say.

Republicans in state government, including Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. and state Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick, called for the governor to "immediately follow the guidance from the leading public health agency in the nation."

Dr. Shereef Elnahal, president and CEO of Newark's University Hospital, lauded the announcement.

"I think it's great news and big news, the fact the CDC is endorsing the safety of not wearing masks for fully vaccinated individuals," Dr. Elnahal said. "That increases the value proposition, a whole pitch we can make to get vaccinated people who are not vaccinated."

Some health leaders in underserved communities also expressed concern that restrictions were being lifted too soon.

"You're still dealing with a situation where an overwhelming majority of the community is not fully vaccinated," Dr. Elnahal said. "To lift restrictions without vaccine verification in those areas, which are predominantly minority communities that have had a tough time with the pandemic, would be high risk."

