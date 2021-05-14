Mask-wearing update in NY, NJ and CT: What to know

But it's a different story in Connecticut.
The CDC's new guidelines say fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo says he is reviewing the guidance.
In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy is taking a wait-and-see approach. Officials want everyone in New Jersey to continue wearing masks, even outside, if you can't social distance.
Here's one reason why. African Americans make up 14 percent of the population, but just 7 percent of shots have been administered in that community.
In Newark, only 31 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, compared to more affluent parts of the state like Paramus, where 71 percent of the population have had all their shots.
So New Jersey's mask guidelines remain in place for now.
Still, the new guidelines represent a light at the end of the tunnel, many experts say.
On Thursday we spoke with the president and CEO of Newark's University Hospital.
"I think it's great news and big news, the fact the CDC is endorsing the safety of not wearing masks for fully vaccinated individuals," said Dr. Elnahal. "That increases the value proposition, a whole pitch we can make to get vaccinated people who are not vaccinated."
And in Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont wasted no time adopting the new guidance.
Vaccination rates are higher there, so Lamont says if you've been vaccinated, go ahead and ditch the mask.
"Outdoor masking is no longer required for anybody, vaccinated or unvaccinated, unless you are in a very tight area, one of those particularly large events, where I would still recommend it, especially to those who are unvaccinated," said Lamont. "Indoor masking will still be required for the unvaccinated for a little bit longer."
