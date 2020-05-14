coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update: Mayor announces expanded COVID-19 testing in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city is expanding its COVID-19 testing efforts. Now people with symptoms, regardless of age, chronic conditions, or occupation can get tested. Also, people who have been in contact with a confirmed patient or those who work in a congregate residential setting.

100 cases of Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome have been detected in NYC. 55 tested positive for COVID-19 or antibodies. 1 child has died.

It was a good day for the city with all three indicators down. Hospitalizations, ICU visits, and the percentage of people testing positive were all down.

MAY 14, 2020

Expanding Testing in NYC
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city is expanding its testing efforts. The city now recommends residents get tested if:
- You have COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of age, chronic conditions, or occupation
- Come in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, regardless of symptoms
- Work in a congregate residential setting (nursing home, shelter, or adult care facility), regardless of symptoms

You can visit nyc.gov/covidtest to find a community testing center near you.

MAY 13, 2020

NYC tour guides offer glimpse into future post-COVID-19
As we dig deep into how to rebuild our economy after the coronavirus, New York City tour guides offer a glimpse into the future, from those who know the past.

