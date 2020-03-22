Coronavirus Updates: Mayor of Hoboken's son has adorable message for you

Mayor Ravi Bhalla's son, Shabegh, came up with a rap version of a public service announcement.
The final verse of the riff says it all:
"You gotta stay at home, it won't be forever, but we can't beat this together - Peace!"
There are currently a total of 19 cases in Hoboken, and all the individuals are expected to fully recover.
