Measles outbreak prompts push to end vaccination exemptions in New York

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The current measles outbreak in a number of communities has prompted a New York state lawmaker to call for an end to non-medical exemptions for vaccinating against the disease.State Senator Brad Hoylman joined parents and their immuno-compromised children who they say are threatened by the ongoing measles epidemic.Hoylman said these children, whose bodies have more difficulty fighting off diseases such as measles, are a primary reason to end non-medical vaccination exemptions.Advocates are urging the legislature to pass a bill that would end non-medical exemptions in New York.The measure is currently awaiting votes in both houses of the State Legislature.U.S. health officials say the national tally has already eclipsed the total for any full year since 1994, when 963 cases were reported. There have been no fatalities during the current outbreak, and only three measles-related deaths in the past two decades.Most of the cases have been in Orthodox Jewish communities in Brooklyn and Rockland County.For most people, measles is not life-threatening. The most common symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and a rash all over the body. However, a very small fraction of people can suffer complications like pneumonia.----------