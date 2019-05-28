Measles outbreak prompts push to end vaccination exemptions in New York

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The current measles outbreak in a number of communities has prompted a New York state lawmaker to call for an end to non-medical exemptions for vaccinating against the disease.NY State Senator Brad Hoylman joined parents and their immuno-compromised children who are threatened by the ongoing measles epidemic.Hoylman says these children, whose bodies have more difficulty fighting off diseases such as measles, are a primary reason to end non-medical vaccination exemptions.Advocates are urging the legislature to pass a bill that would end non-medical exemptions in New York.The measure is currently awaiting votes in both houses of the State Legislature.----------