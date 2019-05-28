NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The current measles outbreak in a number of communities has prompted a New York state lawmaker to call for an end to non-medical exemptions for vaccinating against the disease.
NY State Senator Brad Hoylman joined parents and their immuno-compromised children who are threatened by the ongoing measles epidemic.
Hoylman says these children, whose bodies have more difficulty fighting off diseases such as measles, are a primary reason to end non-medical vaccination exemptions.
Advocates are urging the legislature to pass a bill that would end non-medical exemptions in New York.
The measure is currently awaiting votes in both houses of the State Legislature.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Measles outbreak prompts push to end vaccination exemptions in New York
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News