Health & Fitness

Measles outbreak prompts push to end vaccination exemptions in New York

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The current measles outbreak in a number of communities has prompted a New York state lawmaker to call for an end to non-medical exemptions for vaccinating against the disease.

NY State Senator Brad Hoylman joined parents and their immuno-compromised children who are threatened by the ongoing measles epidemic.

Hoylman says these children, whose bodies have more difficulty fighting off diseases such as measles, are a primary reason to end non-medical vaccination exemptions.

Advocates are urging the legislature to pass a bill that would end non-medical exemptions in New York.

The measure is currently awaiting votes in both houses of the State Legislature.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityvaccinesmeasles
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows Lyft driver being pummeled by passenger in Queens
Navy pilots report mid-air encounters with UFOs
NJ teen home from college killed by suspected drunk driver
Man fatally stabbed during fight at Memorial Day party
Mom gives birth in car while three kids in backseat film
6-year-old twins killed in DUI crash, mom charged
Man stabbed in neck at Bryant Park subway station
Show More
'I see you:' Deputy plays peekaboo with bear outside gas station
6, including teens, shot in 2 separate incidents in Brooklyn
Here's how Ken Jennings compares himself to James Holzhauer
LI family hurt after out-of-control vehicle jumps curb
Experienced American climber dies on crowded Mount Everest
More TOP STORIES News