Medical Marvels: Couple with Cancer

NEW YORK --A couple with cancer receives best treatment protocols and personal care right in their home town.
In 2012, Sandra Hayes was diagnosed with stage II triple negative breast cancer which is very aggressive. She was afraid to undergo chemotherapy as her sister, diagnosed a year earlier, had a bad reaction to it because of a particular genetic deficiency and ultimately did not survive her cancer. Dr. Anthony Provenzano, a medical oncologist at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital Cancer Center, tested Sandy for the genetic deficiency which had affected her sister, and cleared Sandy for treatment. She had no complications and remains cancer free to this day.
Ironically soon after Sandy completed her treatments, her husband, Robert Ward, was diagnosed with stage IV non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma with the disease having spread throughout his body. He had been so impressed with the care Sandy received at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence, he also chose to see Dr. Provenzano. He too required special treatment considerations due to a cardiac history. His PET scan has been normal for the last three years and he is considered cancer free.
Both Sandy and Bob benefitted from NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital's affiliation with New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center one of two National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the NY Metro area. The couple was able to get cutting edge treatment protocols without having to travel to the city, a prospect they dreaded. We are happy to report both are doing well.
