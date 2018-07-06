MEDICAL MARVELS

Medical Marvels: How One Little Girl Avoided Scoliosis Surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

WABC is taking you inside NewYork-Presbyterian for a look at extraordinary stories that we call Medical Marvels. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
WABC is taking you inside NewYork-Presbyterian for a look at some extraordinary stories that we call Medical Marvels. It's WABC's Emmy-nominated digital series exclusive to abc7NY.com.

Starla Leiby Marcelo was just five years old when she was diagnosed with severe scoliosis that caused her to have a curvature of the spine. Typically patients with this diagnosis require invasive spine surgery, but Dr. Michael Vitale, Chief of the Pediatric Spine and Scoliosis Service at NewYork-Presbyterian's Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital, is spearheading a new treatment model that focuses on conservative, less-painful, and non-operative measures. By working with Dr. Vitale and using casting, bracing and Schroth therapy, Starla - who is now nine years-old - has avoided surgery for the past four years.

Starla's prognosis is much better than if she had not had the casting, bracing and Schroth. Prior to these conservative efforts being done, children her age may have undergone a posterior spinal fusion which does not allow the lungs to continue to grow and mature or a growing rod technique that requires lengthening either in the office or in the operating room. With the conservative efforts in place, her thorax and lungs will continue to grow but her scoliosis will hopefully be controlled at least until she is a teenager and fusion is an option for her.

Despite having to wear a brace for 18 hours a day, Starla doesn't let it constrain her - she does Taekwondo, acts in local community theater and is making her third trip to Walt Disney World in January!

Click here for more information on Dr. Michael G. Vitale, at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmedical marvelsscoliosisnew york presbyterian hospital
MEDICAL MARVELS
Medical Marvels: Doctors manage a recovery from sepsis organ failure
Medical Marvels:The fight to save a limb after a traumatic injury
Medical Marvels: Policeman donates kidney to save fellow officer
Medical Marvels: Couple with Cancer
More medical marvels
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
Minimum indoor tanning age in New York is now 18
More Health & Fitness