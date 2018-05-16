U.S. & WORLD

'Man with the golden arm': Meet James Harrison, whose blood plasma helped millions of babies in Australia

EMBED </>More Videos

James Harrison's blood contains antibody used to make Anti-D, a medication that prevents a potentially fatal condition known as Haemolytic Disease of the Newborn. (Tara Delia, Australian Red Cross Blood Service)

Danny Clemens
ALEXANDRIA, Australia --
An Australian blood plasma donor who has helped millions of mothers and their newborn children over the past several decades has made his final donation.

James Harrison, 81, has an antibody in his blood that is used in the production of Anti-D, a medication that prevents Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn. The potentially fatal condition can cause anemia, liver and spleen enlargement, brain damage, heart failure and even death in newborns.

Anti-D injections keep a pregnant woman who is Rh(D)-negative from developing antibodies in her immune system that could harm an Rh(D)-positive baby. Approximately 17 percent of pregnant women in Australia need the injections, which come from a pool of less than 200 Australian donors.

Harrison made his 1,117th and final donation to Australia's Anti-D program on Friday, May 11, after a six-decade blood-donation span that helped an estimated two million Australian women and their babies, according to the Australian Red Cross Blood Service.

"I hope it's a record that somebody breaks because it will mean they are dedicated to the cause," Harrison said in a news release.

Dubbed the "man with the golden arm," Harrison underwent a heart surgery when he was 14 and required blood transfusions to save his life. He began donating his blood as soon as he was old enough to, and later became the pioneer of a country's Anti-D program.

Harrison's donations helped Australia to become the first country in the world that can supply enough Anti-D for its own use, according to Red Cross spokeswoman Jemma Falkenmire. In 1999, Harrison received the Medal of the Order of Australia for his service to the country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthaustraliau.s. & worldblood donationsblood banksblood drivebe inspiredred cross
U.S. & WORLD
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More u.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
Minimum indoor tanning age in New York is now 18
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and dump truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News