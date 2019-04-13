Health & Fitness

Melon sold at Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Walmart recalled after possible salmonella sickens 93

Caito Foods is voluntarily recalling fresh-cut melon sold throughout the country after possible salmonella contamination sickened 93 people.

In a statement, the company said the recall refers to fresh cut watermelon, fresh cut honeydew melon, fresh cut cantaloupe and fresh cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons sold in dozens of stores, including Whole Foods, Walmart, Trader Joe's, Kroger and Target. The melons were also sold to several independent retailers.

The products were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Reports of illnesses connected to melons are under investigation, but the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration advised Caito that it has linked 93 illnesses to the strain of salmonella.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Because the product may still be on store shelves, customers should look at brand information before buying fresh-cut melon.

For a full list of products and stores affected, click here.
