Health & Fitness

Men who regularly smoke pot have increased risk of developing testicular cancer, study says

By ABC7.com staff
Men who regularly smoke cannabis have an increased risk of developing testicular cancer, according to a recently published study.

The study followed men who were long term cannabis users and found them to have higher rates of the disease.

The researchers estimated that men who were long term cannabis users were 36% more likely to be diagnosed with the potentially fatal cancer than non-cannabis users.

The findings are in this month's Journal of the American Medical Association.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmarijuanahealth
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for missing toddler after mother killed in home
2 sentenced in LI crash that killed newly engaged couple
Texas dad dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
Anna Faris, family 'lucky to be alive' after brush with CO poisoning
Newark sues New York City over homeless relocation program
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Show More
How much snow did you get?
NY area digs out from snowstorm, thousands without power
Witnesses sought in deadly wrong-way NJ Turnpike crash
LI teen makes amazing recovery from rare polio-like illness
Deadly NYC fire caused by space heater plugged into power strip
More TOP STORIES News