MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick

Photo: MetroRock/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for more mountains to climb? A new gym is here to help. Located at 321 Starr St. in Bushwick, the fresh addition is called MetroRock. It joins the regional chain's other locations in Vermont and Massachusetts, after significant delays in receiving its permits.

The gym offers programs and instruction for new climbers -- kids and adults alike. Patrons can buy day passes or a steeper yearly subscription; the spot also sells or rents all necessary climbing equipment.

With just two reviews on Yelp thus far, the new rock gym currently has a five-star rating.

"The holds were new, the walls were new, the ropes were new. Everything was brand new!" enthused Victor H., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on July 9.

And Yelper Mark F. called it, "A beautiful new space in Brooklyn. Great staff and lots of great walls for all levels of experience."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. MetroRock - Brooklyn is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
