Reopen News: Mid-Hudson Region enters Phase 1 of reopening

But, as with everything during this pandemic, there will be restrictions as officials try to keep any possibility of a second wave at bay.
New Rochelle is really where the country saw one of its first large outbreak through COVID-19 community spread.
Now that community, along with the rest of Westchester County, has begun Phase One of its reopening.
RELATED: The phases of reopening in New York
The outbreak in New Rochelle centered around Young Israel, the orthodox synagogue where hundreds of members were quarantined in early March.
That led to Governor Cuomo locking down part of the community to contain the spread. As of Tuesday, there are zero cases of COVID-19 in that one-mile containment zone.
The Mid-Hudson region has met the criteria to reopen, including a decline in the number of deaths. The reopening involves putting contact tracers in place.
The Mid-Hudson region includes Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Ulster, Orange and Sullivan counties.
Construction, manufacturing and some non-essential retail were able to reopen for curbside pick-up only.
For the first time in more than two months, stores selling items like books and clothing were able to open their doors in some capacity.
The time was running out on small businesses in the area, so store owners finally feel relief.
"We're gonna get through this but we need to reach the day when people will be back in stores for sure," said Mark Fowler with Bronx River Books.
This will be a small but cautious step back towards normal.
"Obviously, I want things to open, we want things... but safely," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "We don't want another outbreak to happen. We don't want people's lives at stake for opening something up too soon. If they're not smart, the number will go up, and then we'll have to slow down the reopening."
Long island isn't far behind. Residents there have also seen a decline in deaths, but still need to put more contact tracers in place.
They will begin Phase One of reopening on Wednesday.
Without a uptick in any of the criteria, like infections or deaths, the Mid-Hudson region could consider Phase Two of reopening in two weeks.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address