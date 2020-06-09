Reopen NY: Mid-Hudson region enters Phase 2 Tuesday; Long Island next

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York's Mid-Hudson region enters Phase Two of its reopening Tuesday, and Long Island is expected to follow suit Wednesday.And that means for the first time in three months, you can walk into a retail store.Restaurants can now offer outdoor dining, and white-collar offices like law firms, real estate companies and government office - are all allowed to reopen now, as are hair salons and barber shops.However, indoor malls where you cannot enter the store from the outside will remain closed."It is the reopening of the society. We're very happy to see it in a number of different levels," said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. "People are going back to work, that there's economic activity again, that individuals when they purchase things will be generating revenue to the county and other governments through sales tax revenue. all of which are very positive."Local governments are also allowed to grant permits to restaurants so they can use parking space to expand their outdoor seating.The Mid-Hudson region includes Ulster, Dutchess, Sullivan, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties.