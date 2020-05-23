Coronavirus News: Mid-Hudson Region, Long Island could reopen shortly after Memorial Day

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Businesses in the Mid-Hudson Region and on Long Island can enter the first phase of reopening from coronavirus shutdowns as early as next week, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.The hopeful news, which means Mid-Hudson could start to reopen as early as Tuesday and Long Island on Wednesday, comes as the state's daily death toll fell to below 100 for the first time since March, which Cuomo called "real progress."The governor said the Mid-Hudson Region, including Westchester and Rockland counties, has already met the criteria for the decline in the number of deaths, though the area needs to train an additional 857 contact tracers in order to begin Phase 1 of the New York Forward Reopening plan."I spoke this morning to the representatives and said, we had a choice," the governor said of the Mid-Hudson Region. "If we can get them trained over Memorial Day weekend we can open on Tuesday."Cuomo said the training can be done online and that many of the people already trained are government employees.Following Cuomo's daily briefing, Rockland County Executive Ed Day released a statement reiterating that Rockland and the Mid-Hudson Region would be reopening Tuesday.Officials have determined the region needs 1,991 contact tracers.Day said 335 Rockland County employees have completed the Johns Hopkins training program, exceeding the county's expected share of 279."We have been doing everything humanly possible to meet New York's reopening criteria from identifying and training these employees to working with our local businesses to ensure they are ready to go," Day said.The Mid-Hudson area covers the stretch of New York state north of New York City and south of Albany, and also includes Putnam, Dutchess, Ulster, Orange and Sullivan counties.Meanwhile, Cuomo said the number of deaths continues to drop in Nassau County and Suffolk County and they are on track to meet the criteria.The governor said Long Island also needs to ramp up its training of contact tracers, but could reopen as early as Wednesday.Businesses that will be allowed to reopen as part of the first phase of the reopening plan include construction, manufacturing, retail locations offering curbside pickup, wholesale trade and agriculture including forestry, fishing and hunting.It's expected to last for roughly two weeks, which the CDC believes is the incubation period for COVID-19, but could be shorter if the number of cases is stable.Phase two would then allow the reopening of professional services, retail, administrative support and real estate including renting and leasing.In phase three restaurants and other food services will be allowed to reopen.Finally, phase four would allow for arts, entertainment, recreation and education to open once again.