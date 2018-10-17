WESTPORT, Connecticut (WABC) --A middle school in Westport, Connecticut will remain closed for the rest of the school year due to mold.
Coleytown Middle School was shut down last month after mold was discovered.
Officials now say tests found more architectural issues than anticipated, causing excessive water.
Dozens of students had been sickened either from mold or the fumes from industrial dehumidifiers set up to dry out the building.
Coleytown students will remain split between Bedford Middle School and Staples High School for the rest of the school year.
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube