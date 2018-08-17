HEALTH & FITNESS

Cuomo signs law setting minimum indoor tanning age at 18

Ken Rosato has more on the ban designed to protect minors.

ALBANY, New York (WABC) --
New York state now prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from using indoor tanning booths.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measure into law on Thursday following passage by the Legislature earlier this year.

The state had already barred anyone 16 or younger from tanning booths, which expose users to ultraviolet radiation and can increase the risk of skin cancer.

Raising the minimum age for tanning booths has the support of the American Cancer Society, which says indoor tanning devices are particularly dangerous for young people who may not be aware of the risk.

Cuomo says the new law will help to save lives by limiting teens' exposure to the dangers of indoor tanning.

