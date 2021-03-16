Moderna to test COVID-19 vaccine on young children and babies

Moderna says it will start testing its vaccine on young kids, including infants.The company revealed it's looking to enroll nearly 7,000 children from six months to 12-years-old for this trial. It will take place in the U.S. and Canada.Pfizer and Moderna have started testing vaccines on kids older than 12, but this is the first time a vaccine will be tested on infants, toddlers and elementary-aged students.There is no word on yet when the trial could be complete.