OLD WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --Cleaning crews were called in to a college campus on Long Island after mold was discovered spreading through the school's dorms.
The mold was found in the residence halls at SUNY Old Westbury, officials said Thursday.
At least one student found mold on a mattress.
Students were alerted to the problem last week via email and were given tips on how to prevent mold.
A university spokesman released the following statement:
"SUNY Old Westbury takes the living conditions of our residence halls very seriously and we address issues as quickly as we can once we are aware of them. Unfortunately, the unusual weather pattern this summer and fall that has seen on-again, off-again rain and increased humidity across Long Island has created a challenge in our Woodlands halls.
The College is making every effort to handle issues to clean affected areas as they arise and inhibit new growth wherever possible, including the use of commercial and residential dehumidifiers and the application of growth-inhibiting cleaners and paints. All students have been advised of the situation and are asked to report immediately any concern they may have about the condition of their room so that the condition can be assessed and appropriate action can be taken as quickly as possible."
