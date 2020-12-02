Health & Fitness

Detroit mom battling COVID-19 put in coma after giving birth to twins

A Detroit mom who was battling COVID-19 gave birth to twins before she was put in a coma on a ventilator.

The family says 31-year-old Jasmine Logan contracted the virus while she was pregnant. Logan was reportedly having extreme stress placed on her organs by the virus.

Her husband said an emergency cesarean section was done to deliver the twins in order to save Logan's life.

Logan was placed on a ventilator after giving birth more than two weeks ago. Now, she's off the ventilator and slowly regaining consciousness.

The couple's three older children also tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering.

