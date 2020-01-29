Health & Fitness

'They say it's magic. I say it's faith': Mom helps baby ring bell after beating brain cancer

OAKLAND, CA -- A touching video out of California shows a mother ringing the cancer-free bell with her infant daughter.

Lillian Grace Borden was born September 5, 2019. Her gestation and birth appeared healthy and normal, until a nurse spotted a small clue that something was off.

The nurse said Lily was not moving her arms and legs quite right. An MRI showed something on her brain stem.

According to a GoFundMe set up to help Lillian's family cover her medical expenses, the MRI was sent to specialists in California who decided they needed to see Lillian for themselves.

Another MRI confirmed the newborn had a tumor near her brain stem and spinal cord.



The news only got worse from there. Doctors said they could not operate on the tumor because of where it was located. Plus, it was an aggressive stage 3-4 malignant glioma.

The only hope was a recently approved targeted chemotherapy that had shown promise for a few specific types of tumors.

Three weeks after the targeted chemotherapy, Lillian's MRI showed no sign of the tumor!

"Everyone in the hospital is in shock," Lillian's mother Leann said. "They say it's magic. I say it's faith."

Doctors let Lillian go home in November. After a few more treatments and check ups, Lillian was officially declared cancer free in January.



With Lillian in her father's arms, her mother thanked the doctors and nurses who helped Lillian.

"I want to thank Dr. Hastings for saving my baby. You guys are all incredible. I've never met such amazing people in my whole life," Leann said fighting back tears.

She then helped her daughter ring the bell signifying that she had beaten cancer.
health & fitnesscaliforniapediatric cancer foundationgood newscancer
