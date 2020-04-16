coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Mom meets baby for first time after delivering while on ventilator from COVID-19 on LI

By Eyewitness News
BAY SHORE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- There were heartwarming moments in Suffolk County as a mother met her son for the very first time after battling coronavirus.

Yanira Soriano was released from Southside Hospital in Bay Shore Wednesday.

She had COVID-19 pneumonia earlier this month, and was put on a ventilator.

She then had an emergency c-section at 34 weeks, and was never able to meet her son because of the virus.

Doctors say all mothers expecting to deliver soon should try to be careful about social distancing to decrease their chances of getting the virus.

