Coronavirus

'I was very confused': Mom sick with COVID-19 delivers baby while in coma

VANCOUVER, Washington -- A new mom says she had her baby while in a coma, all while battling coronavirus.

Angela Primachenko told KPTV it all started with a cough, and not long after, she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Like, you know that kind of cough. And then it kind of got a little bit worse, and then I started having a hard time breathing at night," Primachenko said.

While she was pregnant, she was admitted to the hospital and put on a ventilator.

Her twin sister said she wasn't even sure Primachenko would survive.

"All of us were just like, 'God, if you don't come through, we might lose our sister,'" said Oksana Luiten.

Doctors delivered the baby at 34 weeks while Primachenko was in an induced coma, fighting the virus.

When she did wake up, it all felt like a blur.

"I wasn't sure where I was. I was very confused. I didn't have a belly anymore, didn't know where my baby was. I was in isolation. I hadn't been able to see my husband," Primachenko said.

Her daughter Ava is still in the hospital so doctors can monitor her eating.

Eventually, Primachenko was taken off a ventilator and started breathing on her own. Doctors slowly took her off medication and removed her from ICU.

She's now home.

"I'm just taking it every day at a time and just kind of trying to regain my strength and core and muscles," Primachenko said.

Primachenko has been unable to see Ava because the new mom is still testing positive for the coronavirus. She will need to have two negative tests before that can happen.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Here's what pregnant women should know about the illness
EMBED More News Videos

Some expectant mothers are wondering if they should be any more concerned about coronavirus than the general public.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashingtonbirthcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19pregnant woman
CORONAVIRUS
AOC, Schumer ask feds for help to pay for funerals, burials
Local group helps feed health care workers in Brooklyn
Man heartbroken he can't visit wife in nursing home until pandemic ends
Nurses hold candlelight vigil to honor workers on the front lines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC death count revised bringing city's toll over 11,000
Pediatric patient who beat COVID-19 gets joyous sendoff in NYC
Nurses hold candlelight vigil to honor workers on the front lines
Man heartbroken he can't visit wife in nursing home until pandemic ends
Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic
Schools mourn loss of 2 Bronx teachers who died of COVID-19
AccuWeather: Damp morning makes way for cool afternoon
Show More
Local group helps feed health care workers in Brooklyn
Police: Man found dead, shot in the head in NYC
Deaths flat at a 'devastating level of pain,' Cuomo says
MTA offers massive increase in family death benefits
Suffolk County nursing home remains coronavirus-free
More TOP STORIES News