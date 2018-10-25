HEALTH & FITNESS

Dozens more breakfast products test positive for trace amounts of weed killer

EMBED </>More Videos

Various breakfast food have been found to contain glyphosate.

Dozens more breakfast foods tested positive for trace amounts of weed killer.

The Environmental Working Group found that 26 of the 28 products it tested had levels of weed killer Round-Up's main ingredient, glyphosate, that were higher than what EWG scientists consider protective of children's health.

RELATED: Some oat cereals, granola test positive for weed killer ingredient

Manufacturers say their products are safe, but the EWG report argues that the vast majority of foods tested, such as Honey Nut Cheerios and Quaker Simply Granola Oats, have glyphosate levels that might pose a cancer risk with long-term consumption.

None of the foods violated EPA limits on the herbicide, but the EWG uses a far more conservative health benchmark.

California's proposed glyphosate limit, which would be the most restrictive in the country, still allows for glyphosate levels that are over 100 times higher than the EWG's threshold.

The products that had glyphosate include Cheerios and Quaker Oats cereals.

Quaker said in a statement that the "EWG report artificially creates a 'safe level' for glyphosate that is detached from those that have been established by responsible regulatory bodies in an effort to grab headlines."

General Mills, whose products were also cited in the report, maintained that glyphosate levels in its foods do not pose any health risks.

"The extremely low levels of pesticide residue cited in recent news reports is a tiny fraction of the amount the government allows," the company said.

LIST: For a full list of products found to have glyphosate, visit EWG's Children's Health Initiative website.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcancerhealthbreakfastu.s. & world
Related
Some oat cereals, granola test positive for weed killer ingredient
HEALTH & FITNESS
Child dies from flu in NYC, health dept calls for vaccinations
Mother demands answers after daughter dies at NJ rehab facility
Officials approve new type of flu drug, first in 2 decades
SPONSORED: Patient thriving after 3 heart surgeries before the age of 34
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LIVE: US Senate debate between NY Senator Gillibrand, GOP challenger Chele Farley
Sketches show women whose duct taped bodies washed up
Pipe bomb scare widens with 3 additional devices located
Pipe bomb device sent to actor Robert De Niro in Tribeca
Junior's parents face all 14 suspects in court
Massive fire tears through vacant motel on Long Island
Brooklyn father convicted for beating toddler to death
Child dies from flu in NYC, health dept calls for vaccinations
Show More
Megyn Kelly absent from show following blackface comments
AccuWeather Alert: Willa remnants hit as weekend nor'easter
Ice-T accused of toll evasion, arrested at GWB
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates, drink their blood
No winner: Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
More News