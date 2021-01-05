More contagious COVID variant found in man who works at New York jewelry store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9353481" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a case of the new COVID variant has been identified in Saratoga, New York.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a case of the more contagious COVID variant has been identified in Saratoga, New York.The case was detected in a symptomatic man in his 60s, who works at a jewelry store, N. Fox Jewelers, in Saratoga Springs.He says that he did not travel recently, suggesting community spread."The symptoms are not more severe, and he appears to be on the mend," Cuomo said. "It apparently has no difference from the vaccine point of view -- not more deadly but it is more transmittable, which means higher positivity rate, higher infection rate, higher hospitalization rate."Three other people associated with the store have tested positive for COVID, but it is not yet clear if those three cases have the new variant or not.The state's lab in Wadsworth is running tests on them now."From a public health point of view, it's about contact tracing," Cuomo said. "We have to make sure we are doing everything we can do to effective contact tracing of this case."Cuomo said the state has conducted 5,000 tests for the new strain and suspected if other states tested for it as robustly they, too, would detect it.The jewelry store was closed from December 24 through Monday, January 4.Meanwhile, Governor Cuomo is blasting hospitals for slow vaccination rates in the state. Cuomo said about 46% of the vaccines sent to the hospitals have been used. He said that if the hospitals don't start vaccinating quickly, within 7 days of receiving the vaccine, they will lose the right to vaccinate or be fined. That had Mayor Bill de Blasio blasting the governor for attacking an already taxed healthcare system.Officials have offered no single reason for that slow vaccination rate. So far, about 300,000 people in New York have received their vaccination. 110,000 have been vaccinated in New York City.The state is asking anyone who went to the store from December 18 through December 24 to contact them and get a test immediately.