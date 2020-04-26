coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: More PPE headed to Suffolk County

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- A Long Island congressman has helped to secure additional PPE to Suffolk County medical workers free of charge.

Republican Representative Lee Zeldin announced that he was able to get the medical equipment after placing a call to the White House.

Zeldin is a member of the non-partisan Congressional Coronavirus Task Force and ardent supporter of President Trump.

Within the last month the congressman has helped to acquire more than 1.2 million pieces of personal protective equipment for Suffolk County.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countycoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreaksuffolk county newscoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandthe white househealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Young girls spreading 'cheer' to LI healthcare workers
Nassau County death toll rises, but 'robust' number of discharges
Long Island nurses gather on break to sing uplifting songs
LIRR loses first employee to coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NYC Mayor de Blasio holds daily COVID-19 briefing
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
Last patient to leave USNS Comfort
AccuWeather: Breezy and rainy
Jersey City to reopen 5 parks
NYPD officer killed in crash
Show More
Hospitalizations down, deaths up slightly to 437 in NY
249 new deaths in NJ, state total now 5,863
'Sing Street' stars waiting for Broadway debut amid pandemic
Eyewitness News wins 5 Emmy awards, sweeping newscast categories
Med students volunteer to provide services for health care heroes
More TOP STORIES News