Coronavirus NY: More than 1.5 million New Yorkers now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 1.5 million New Yorkers now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK (WABC) -- More than 1.5 million New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

The exact total is 1,554,103. Additionally, 157,046 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the last 24 hours.

As for the virus, the statewide test positivity rate has dropped to 2.85%, its lowest since the Tuesday before thanksgiving.

New York City's rolling average remains at 6.74%.

There were 282 new hospitalizations and more than 3,500 new cases.

Saturday Mayor Bill de Blasio toured a new pop-up vaccination site at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem.

Another pop-up site just opened in Mill Basin, Brooklyn.

New York's Secretary of State Rossana Rosado got vaccinated in Mount Kisco.

"There are a lot of reasons why people are afraid of the vaccine and I think getting the vaccine in a very public way is a way to walk the talk and say 'I would never ask you to do something I'm not doing," Rosado said.

Rosado heads Gov. Andrew Cuomo's vaccine equity task force which he formed last fall.

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
