Health & Fitness

More than 75 hand sanitizer products recalled due to methanol, FDA warns

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
More than 75 different hand sanitizers are now being recalled because they've tested positive for a toxic chemical called methanol, or wood alcohol.

The Food and Drug Administration expanded its list of hand sanitizers with methanol contamination this week.

The FDA said the substance can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. It can cause short- and long-term health problems, and be potentially life-threatening if ingested.

RELATED: FDA warns consumers about hand sanitizer products containing methanol

"The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death," the FDA has said.

Earlier this month, the agency reported seeing an increase in hand sanitizers that are labeled to contain ethanol, but have actually tested positive for methanol contamination.

RELATED: FDA issues warning about 9 Eskbiochem hand sanitizers

Voluntary recalls have been issued, but some products may still be found on store shelves.

View the full list from the FDA here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdaproduct recallsbusinesscoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19hygiene
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manager attacked with hammer outside Chelsea grocery store
COVID NY: Rise in coronavirus cases among young adults
Elderly woman attacked, set on fire in NYC: NYPD
Father, daughter beaten with beer bottles in NYC bodega attack
Mike Francesa announces retirement; last show Friday
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun Friday with chance of storms
'It was just like this black cloud:' Bees swarm beachgoers in New Jersey
Show More
Jeffrey Epstein's former NYC mansion for sale for $88 million
DHS lifts ban on Trusted Traveler program after 'false statements'
Anti-gun violence march held as arrest made in deadly shooting
NJ COVID cluster linked to house party, patients not cooperating
Dead giveaway: Man's fake death plot undone by typo
More TOP STORIES News