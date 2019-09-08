Health & Fitness

Mosquitoes in Westchester test positive for West Nile Virus

MAMARONECK, Westchester County -- Health officials say mosquitoes in Westchester County have tested positive for West Nile virus for the first time this year.

The county health department said Friday that a batch of mosquitoes carrying the virus was identified in Mamaroneck.

It's the first positive result from 195 batches of mosquitoes collected in the county and tested by state health officials.

Nearby catch basins were treated to prevent further breeding.

Overall, state health officials have identified 361 positive mosquito batches in New York as of Aug. 30, including 266 in New York City.

Officials say residents should remove standing water near their homes and use repellents "from dawn to dusk" when outdoors.

Most people don't develop symptoms, but some experience fever, headache, vomiting and diarrhea. In rare cases, people develop severe illnesses like meningitis, which can be deadly.

