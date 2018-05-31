CALIFORNIA --A California mother heard her son's heartbeat for the first time -- in someone else's chest.
Mathieu Bergeron died last year in a longboarding accident.
He was an organ donor, and his heart was transplanted into a doctor suffering from a heart condition that made it hard to walk and breathe.
The two families were then brought together after the transplant.
Both families hope their story will help convince other people to become organ donors.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts