California mom hears son's heartbeat for 1st time after his organs donated

Mom hears son's heart in another man's chest (KTRK)

CALIFORNIA --
A California mother heard her son's heartbeat for the first time -- in someone else's chest.

Mathieu Bergeron died last year in a longboarding accident.

He was an organ donor, and his heart was transplanted into a doctor suffering from a heart condition that made it hard to walk and breathe.

The two families were then brought together after the transplant.

Both families hope their story will help convince other people to become organ donors.

