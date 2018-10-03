Hundreds of healthcare providers participated in the 5th Annual Push-Up Challenge for prostate cancer awareness at Mount Sinai Hospital over the weekend.The New York Sports Club kept count of the challenge, which was to do 29 push-ups to represent 29,000 men who died of prostate cancer in 2017.The physical fitness efforts started with Dr. Ash Tewari, from the Mount Sinai Urology Department, to start the conversation about prostate cancer."I chose Dr. Tewari for my treatment and for the last 10 years," cancer survivor Robert Ramirez said. "I am cancer free."The goal is early detection, which increases survival rates. Studies show that moderate exercises improve a man's odds of surviving prostate cancer, as well."A lot of men don't want to deal," survivor Robert Williams, said. "But I'm here to say, get the simple blood test and get the result. The earlier detection, the outcome is better."Dr. Tewari believes that if more men exercise, there will be a better outcome with prostate cancer treatment."Why not start an exercise conversation at the same time as starting a conversation about prostate cancer and men," he said.Anyone can join the campaign, which continues on social media using the hashtag #MountSinaiPushUpChallenge.----------