Coronavirus News: MTA announces 5 worker deaths due to COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Five MTA workers have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.New York City Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg and Acting MTA Bus Company President Craig Cipriano released a statement Monday on the tragic passing of Scott Elijah, Caridad Santiago, Ernesto Hernandez, Victor Zapana and Warren Tucker.The MTA also expressed their condolences and appreciation for the victims."We are heartbroken at the passing of five heroic members of the New York City Transit family," MTA officials said. "Scott, Caridad, Ernesto, Victor and Warren were all inspiring and valued colleagues, well-loved and well-respected by their co-workers. They dedicated their lives to serving the public and keeping New Yorkers moving. This is a tragic loss for the city. Their families and friends are in our prayers during this incredibly difficult and painful time."----------