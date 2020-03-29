coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: MTA Chairman, CEO Pat Foye tests positive for COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye tested positive for coronavirus.

The authority issued a statement saying Foye is self-isolating as he works from home.

He was last in the office on Wednesday.

The MTA says he is "feeling good" and maintaining his full schedule.

