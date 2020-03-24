Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: MTA moves to reduced-service plan amid COVID-19 crisis

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With MTA ridership dropping to historic lows amid the coronavirus crisis, the MTA announced that the agency will move across the board to a reduced-service plan that still ensures that essential workers get where they need.

The decision follows significant declines in ridership, with a drop of 87% on the subways; more than 70% on MTA buses; 94% on Metro-North; and 71% on the LIRR.

"This reduced schedule preserves service for the heroes on the front line of this crisis across New York City Transit, the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North," MTA Chairman Pat Foye said at a news conference announcing the changes Tuesday afternoon.

Even as the agency detailed a serious financial crunch, the message officials had was clear: Stay home and off mass transit unless you are an essential worker.

"The good news is that this reduction in ridership preserves social distancing," Foye said.

Subway changes, beginning Wednesday, March 25

Officials said most people won't notice the difference, with overall subway service reduced by 25 percent.

B, W and Z trains will not run on weekdays, and some express service and branch service on some lines will go local.

Bus changes, starting Thursday, March 26

By Thursday, bus service will be reduced by a quarter, with the overall number of buses on the road lessened. But buses will move faster with fewer cars on the road and passenger getting on and off.

LIRR changes, starting Friday, March 27

On Friday, the LIRR and Metro-North will move to a new schedule that preserves 65 percent of daily service, but peak trains will continue to run.

Metro-North changes, starting Friday, March 27

Metro-North will continue to offer hourly service on each line, with more frequent service during peak hours.

Check MTA.info f for the full rundown of changes.

At the news conference, Foye detailed the sudden financial hardship facing the agency.

"We are in the midst of the biggest liquidity crisis ever due to drop in ridership," Foye said.

He said the agency is seeking $4 billion in federal aid, and that internal cuts, lines of credit and gutting their capital plan are not options.



