Coronavirus Update New York City: 24/7 subway service set to resume, outdoor dining curfew ends Mon.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York will once again return to the city that never sleeps this week, as the MTA prepares for overnight service to resume and restaurants gear up for the drop of midnight curfew outdoors.Beginning at 2 a.m., overnight subway service resumes.They saw a 90% decrease in ridership during the coronavirus pandemic and has been stopping trains overnight for a deep cleaning.More than two million people rode the subway in a single day last month -- that's still shy of the five million the system was carrying before the pandemic started.Masks are still required underground.Meanwhile, restaurants will be able to drop midnight curfews for outdoor dining starting Monday.On Wednesday, restaurants will be able to increase capacity to 100%.Then, in two weeks, the midnight curfews will go away for indoor dining.The last 14 months have been very difficult for restaurants in the city, with the New York State Restaurant Association predicting that nearly half of the cities eateries wouldn't survive the pandemic.